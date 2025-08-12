PSG sign Ukrainian defender Zabarnyi from Bournemouth on five-year deal

Paris St Germain have signed centre back Illia Zabarnyi from Premier League club Bournemouth on a five-year contract, the European champions said on Tuesday, with the 22-year-old becoming the French club's first Ukrainian player in history.

Financial details were not disclosed but media reports said the transfer fee was worth around 63 million euros ($73 million).

The Ukraine international was a key part of Bournemouth's defensive line-up last season, making 36 appearances as the club achieved positive goal difference in a Premier League campaign for the first time, finishing ninth.

Zabarnyi is the latest Bournemouth defender to depart this summer after Dean Huijsen joined Real Madrid and Milos Kerkez signed for Liverpool.

"I'm very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain, the best club in the world, with the best project. I am here to give everything I have on the pitch and I'm looking forward to making my debut and meeting the fans," Zabarnyi said in a statement.

Zabarnyi made his senior debut at his hometown club Dyanmo Kyiv before joining Bournemouth in January 2023 on a five-and-a-half year contract.

The English club awarded Zabarnyi, known for his aggressive defending and dominance in aerial duels, with a contract extension until 2029 after an impressive 2023-24 campaign.

"We're delighted to continue the strengthening of our squad with the signature of Illia Zabarnyi. Illia is a talented international player and a great professional. He will make a major contribution to everything that we are building long-term at Paris Saint-Germain," PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi said.

Ligue 1 and the Champions League winners PSG face Tottenham Hotspur for the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8607 euros)