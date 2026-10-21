PSG sink Barcelona in six-goal thriller, Liverpool and Man City win

Oct 20 : Paris St Germain underlined their status as European champions by beating Barcelona 4-2 in a blockbuster Champions League clash on Tuesday, while Liverpool and Manchester City also claimed victories.

Desire Doue, Lucas Hernandez, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz scored for PSG, with Xavi Espart and Lamine Yamal twice pulling Barcelona level in the second half.

Barcelona arrived at the Parc des Princes with a perfect record across all competitions this season, but PSG proved more clinical in a high-tempo contest to hand the Catalans their first defeat of the campaign.

The victory moved PSG onto nine points and top of the Champions League standings, ahead of Liverpool on goal difference.

Alexis Mac Allister scored twice as Liverpool fought back from two goals down to beat Villarreal 4-3 in a thrilling encounter at Anfield.

Phil Foden scored a hat-trick to lead Manchester City to a 5-1 win over AEK Athens at the Etihad Stadium, with Elliot Anderson and Rayan Cherki also on the scoresheet as Erling Haaland was rested.