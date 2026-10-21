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PSG sink Barcelona in six-goal thriller, Liverpool and Man City win
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PSG sink Barcelona in six-goal thriller, Liverpool and Man City win

PSG sink Barcelona in six-goal thriller, Liverpool and Man City win
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain v FC Barcelona - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 20, 2026 Paris St Germain's Lucas Hernandez celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
PSG sink Barcelona in six-goal thriller, Liverpool and Man City win
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain v FC Barcelona - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 20, 2026 FC Barcelona's Xavi Espart celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
PSG sink Barcelona in six-goal thriller, Liverpool and Man City win
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain v FC Barcelona - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 20, 2026 Paris St Germain's Desire Doue celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
PSG sink Barcelona in six-goal thriller, Liverpool and Man City win
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain v FC Barcelona - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 20, 2026 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action with Paris St Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
PSG sink Barcelona in six-goal thriller, Liverpool and Man City win
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Liverpool v Villarreal - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 20, 2026 Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister scores their third goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
21 Oct 2026 05:18AM
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Oct 20 : Paris St Germain underlined their status as European champions by beating Barcelona 4-2 in a blockbuster Champions League clash on Tuesday, while Liverpool and Manchester City also claimed victories.

Desire Doue, Lucas Hernandez, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz scored for PSG, with Xavi Espart and Lamine Yamal twice pulling Barcelona level in the second half.

Barcelona arrived at the Parc des Princes with a perfect record across all competitions this season, but PSG proved more clinical in a high-tempo contest to hand the Catalans their first defeat of the campaign.

The victory moved PSG onto nine points and top of the Champions League standings, ahead of Liverpool on goal difference.

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Alexis Mac Allister scored twice as Liverpool fought back from two goals down to beat Villarreal 4-3 in a thrilling encounter at Anfield.

Phil Foden scored a hat-trick to lead Manchester City to a 5-1 win over AEK Athens at the Etihad Stadium, with Elliot Anderson and Rayan Cherki also on the scoresheet as Erling Haaland was rested.

Source: Reuters
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