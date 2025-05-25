Logo
PSG stroll to French Cup final win over Reims in perfect Champions League warm-up
PSG stroll to French Cup final win over Reims in perfect Champions League warm-up

Soccer Football - Coupe de France - Final - Paris St Germain v Stade de Reims - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - May 24, 2025 Paris St Germain's Fabian Ruiz in action with Stade de Reims' Gabriel Moscardo REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Soccer Football - Coupe de France - Final - Paris St Germain v Stade de Reims - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - May 24, 2025 Stade de Reims' Cedric Kipre in action with Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Soccer Football - Coupe de France - Final - Paris St Germain v Stade de Reims - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - May 24, 2025 Paris St Germain's Joao Neves in action with Stade de Reims' Yehvann Diouf and Valentin Atangana Edoa REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Soccer Football - Coupe de France - Final - Paris St Germain v Stade de Reims - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - May 24, 2025 Paris St Germain's Joao Neves in action with Stade de Reims' Yehvann Diouf and Valentin Atangana Edoa REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
25 May 2025 05:10AM
PARIS :Holders Paris St Germain cruised to a 3-0 win over Stade de Reims in the Coupe de France final on Saturday, sealing a domestic treble for the second successive season, and preparing for next week's Champions League final in perfect style.

Luis Enrique's side had little trouble seeing off relegation battling Reims, strolling to a 3-0 first half lead with Bradley Barcola netting twice in three minutes and Achraf Hakimi scoring two minutes before the break.

Reims were again pinned back in their own half after the interval by a dominant PSG, and while they couldn't find any further goals, a record-extending 16th French Cup win was never in any doubt at the Stade de France.

PSG, already Ligue 1 champions and French Super Cup winners, now aim to win the club their first Champions League trophy when they take on Inter Milan in Munich next Saturday to cap off what would be their greatest ever season.

Source: Reuters
