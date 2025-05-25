PSG stroll to French Cup triumph in perfect Champions League warm-up

PARIS :Holders Paris St Germain cruised to a 3-0 victory over Stade de Reims in the Coupe de France final on Saturday, claiming a third domestic trophy for the second successive season, and preparing for next week's Champions League final in style.

Luis Enrique's Ligue 1 champions and French Super Cup winners had little trouble seeing off relegation-battling Reims, with all the goals in the opening half at the Stade de France as PSG strolled to a record-extending 16th French Cup win.

PSG went on the attack from the off, and while Reims managed the first shot on target - Amadou Kone's long-range effort never troubling goalkeeper Matvey Safonov - they offered little opposition over the 90 minutes.

Russian Safonov was chosen ahead of Gianluigi Donnarumma but otherwise Luis Enrique selected his strongest side, although Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, named in the initial starting 11, was replaced by Desire Doue before kickoff.

PSG dominated with slick passing, constantly pressing forward with intent, and Reims' resolve was broken with two goals in quick succession from Bradley Barcola, which were both set up by Doue.

Doue's pass sent Barcola free in the 16th minute and he raced past his marker before whipping a shot from the edge of the area into the bottom corner.

Three minutes later Marquinhos played a defence-splitting pass into the area to the feet of Doue, whose across the goal was tapped in by the perfectly positioned Barcola.

"We got off to a good start and got the job done quickly. We set a lot of pace, both defensively and offensively, and it paid off," Barcola told France 2.

Even with their two-goal advantage, PSG did not take their foot off the gas, Yehvann Diouf's fine save denying Ousmane Dembele, who pulled a shot wide of the far post from a great position, but a third goal was always coming.

It duly arrived two minutes from the break, with Barcola turning provider by playing the perfect ball across the box which Achraf Hakimi finished off at the back post.

PSG maintained the intensity after the interval, Diouf having to be quick off his line to deny Joao Neves a close-range chance and the keeper then made a reflex save to keep out Barcola's shot.

The second half was little more than a training session for PSG, with Reims again pinned back in their own half, and while they failed to add to their goal tally, Luis Enrique's players will be full of belief for the challenge ahead.

PSG will aim to lift their first Champions League trophy when they take on Inter Milan in Munich next Saturday to cap off what would be the capital club's greatest season.

"We knew we had to get the job done today to prepare well for the (Champions League) final, and we did it. Now, we will arrive to the next match with confidence," Barcola said.

Reims must now attempt to secure Ligue 1 survival with the second leg of their relegation playoff at home to Metz on Thursday. The sides are level at 1-1 after the first leg.