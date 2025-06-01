PSG supporters were '12th man' in Champions League win, says Luis Enrique

MUNICH, Germany : Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique paid tribute to his team's supporters who he described as like a 12th man as they roared the French club to a long-awaited Champions League title and paid an emotional tribute to his late daughter Xana.

Desire Doue scored twice to lead PSG to their first European Cup triumph with a crushing 5-0 victory over Inter Milan on Saturday.

Enrique, visibly emotional after the final whistle and wearing a T-shirt with a tribute to Xana who died of cancer aged nine in 2019, thanked the supporters who unveiled huge banners featuring images of his daughter.

When the match finished he went to the stands to change into a T-shirt that showcased an illustration of Xana planting a PSG flag into the ground.

"I'm very happy," Enrique said. "It was very emotional at the end with the banner from the fans for my family. But I always think about my daughter."

The French side completely overwhelmed Inter from the opening whistle, drawing praise from Enrique for playing with high intensity, and he singled out Ousmane Dembele for putting in a tireless performance.

Enrique also said he remained calm despite the emotions, confident his young side had put in the preparations needed to handle the pressure that comes with playing in such a high-stakes final.

"A coach needs to control their emotions – you need to deal with the pressure in order to help the players," he said. "We prepared the final with the necessary calm to put the excitement in the right place. Now we can enjoy it; we can take the trophy back to Paris."

PSG's young team achieved what the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe could not do in their colours as they became only the second French side to win the trophy after Olympique de Marseille in 1993.

The victory made Enrique the second manager, after his former Barcelona teammate Pep Guardiola, to win the continental treble of League, Cup and Champions League in one season twice, both winning their first with Barca and their second by beating Inter.

Enrique also thanked the Inter players for their sportsmanship for staying on the pitch after the final whistle.

"I want to congratulate Inter – all the players and staff," Luis Enrique said. "They showed us respect at the end; it's a lesson for everyone – you have to know how to lose."