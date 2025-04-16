PSG survive Aston Villa onslaught to reach Champions League semis

BIRMINGHAM, England :Paris St Germain kept alive their dream of a first Champions League title on Tuesday by squeezing past Aston Villa 5-4 on aggregate after a thrilling second leg of their quarter-final which the English side won 3-2.

Ahead 3-1 from the first leg, PSG appeared to have sealed the contest within the first half-hour as their marauding fullbacks Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes scored from two flowing counter-attacks to stun the Villa Park crowd.

But Youri Tielemans revived hope with a 34th-minute deflected goal before Villa stunned the visitors early in the second half with two goals in two minutes from John McGinn and Ezri Konsa.

Villa poured forward, drawing a string of outstanding saves from PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to preserve the aggregate win and enable his side to move into a semi-final against either Real Madrid or Arsenal.

PSG were hot favourites to win the quarter-final given their first-leg advantage and recent form, including sealing a fourth straight Ligue 1 title and reaching the final of the French Cup.

But Villa were not lacking belief themselves, especially at home where they were on a 17-match unbeaten run in all competitions. The hosts came out flying, nearly taking the lead from a corner in an early flurry of attacks.

FRANTIC FINALE

However, PSG struck first blood in the 11th minute when Hakimi stroked the ball in after Villa's usually ultra-reliable goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez pushed it into his path.

Sixteen minutes later, Mendes curled in Villa's second goal off the post at the end of another fast-flowing counter-attack.

Tielemans's first-half goal appeared unlikely to swing the tie but it inspired Villa to storm out in the second half, with McGinn letting fly from outside the box to score in the 55th minute, helped by a small deflection.

Then Konza struck Villa's third on the night after being set up with a brilliant dribble from Marcus Rashford.

One more goal would have put Villa level on aggregate but Donnarumma defied Rashford, Tielemans and then substitute Marco Asensio during a nerve-wracking finale.

"Very proud of the boys, of what we've done tonight," said Konza. "Obviously the two goals at the start killed us. But we showed great belief, great character to get back into the game. But unfortunately it wasn't enough."