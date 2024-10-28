PSG trounce 10-man Marseille 3-0 to stay top of Ligue 1

MARSEILLE, France : A nightmare first half for Olympique de Marseille saw them concede three goals and lose midfielder Amine Harit to a straight red card as Paris St Germain recorded a resounding 3-0 away win on Sunday to move three points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

The win was PSG's sixth straight league victory over their bitter rivals with Marseille struggling to contain them from the kickoff before rapidly collapsing after midfielder Joao Neves broke the deadlock in the seventh minute.

The industrious Harit was red-carded 13 minutes later for a high challenge on PSG's Marquinhos, effectively snuffing out any hope of a comeback, but video replays indicated that the challenge was relatively harmless.

Things went from bad to worse for Marseille nine minutes later when defender Leonardo Balerdi poked the ball past keeper Geronimo Rulli and into his own net to make it 2-0, and winger Bradley Barcola netted his eighth league goal of the season to make it 3-0 before the break.

Some Marseille fans had already headed for the exits before the break, but those that stayed continued to vociferously support their side, urging them on in their uphill battle on the pitch.

Barcola wasted an excellent chance to net his second and PSG's fourth just after the break, but he fired wide of the target with his weaker left foot with the goal at his mercy.

The Marseille fans were almost rewarded with a late goal, but Lillian Brassier's header from a set piece in the 85th minute flew high over the bar.

With all the teams in the top flight having played nine games, Sunday's win lifted PSG to 23 points, three clear of AS Monaco at the top of the standings, with Marseille a further three points back in third place.