PSG on verge of Ligue 1 title with 6-1 rout of Saint-Etienne

SAINT-ETIENNE, France :Unbeaten Paris St Germain moved within touching distance of the Ligue 1 title with a 6-1 win away to second-from-bottom Saint-Etienne on Saturday, boosted by a double from Desire Doue.

PSG sit top on 71 points, 21 clear of second-placed AS Monaco, who beat fourth-placed Nice 2-1 on Saturday, with seven game remaining. They can wrap up a fourth straight Ligue 1 title with at least a point at home to lowly Angers next week.

St Etienne took a surprise early lead on Saturday through Lucas Stassin's header, but PSG levelled before the break with a Goncalo Ramos penalty after he was fouled by Florian Tardieu.

The visitors dominated the second half, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia firing home five minutes in before Doue got their third three minutes later from Bradley Barcola's assist.

PSG continued to attack and Joao Neves added a fourth in the 62nd minute before Doue scored his second four minutes later.

"The first half wasn't good for us. We conceded a goal quickly, but the most important thing is that we managed to pull ourselves together in the second half and come away with the win," Doue said.

"I'm very happy with what's happening. It's the beginning of great things, at least I hope so. I'm going to continue working, to always have that desire to play and to do my best for the team," the 19-year-old forward added.

The hosts, on the brink of relegation, thought they could pull a goal back when Nuno Mendes collided with Lucas Stassin in the box, but the penalty was overturned after a VAR review.

Substitute Ibrahim Mbaye, on for Ramos, completed the rout with the sixth goal of the night shortly before the final whistle.