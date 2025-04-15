PSG wary of favourites tag in Champions League return at Villa, says coach

Paris St Germain cannot afford any complacency as they prepare to visit Aston Villa in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, manager Luis Enrique insisted despite his side's two-goal cushion in the tie.

Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes scored in the first leg to earn PSG a 3-1 comeback win and dent Villa's hopes of making it to the semi-finals.

Asked if PSG's lead had made them favourites to progress to the competition's final four, Luis Enrique told reporters on Monday: "The road to the Champions League is paved with favourites who have been eliminated along the way.

"Of course, we were better in the first leg and deserved the win, but that story is behind us. Now a second story begins. We'll see who's better, who's going to win.

"We have that advantage but it doesn't fit in with our philosophy of thinking with certainty. We still have this idea of not calculating. If Aston Villa score or win, we have to show in this match that we have the level required to reach the semi-finals."

PSG, who have already won a fourth straight Ligue 1 title and have also reached the French Cup final, are aiming to capture an elusive Champions League title and secure a treble.

Luis Enrique said he was delighted with his side's ability to block out the noise despite their success this season, adding: "As time goes by, the scenarios around us change.

"We've gone from the maximum pessimism we saw at the start of the season to the excessive motivation and joy we're seeing at the moment. The key in these cases is the maturity we're seeing despite the youth of my team.

"The ability to forget everything that's going on and stay focused on the game. Because nothing's done, it's not over yet. It's going to be difficult and we expect to suffer. If we're prepared to suffer, that means we're ready to achieve our objective, which is victory."

Luis Enrique added that he expected the home supporters to create a daunting atmosphere at Villa Park, but called on his side to embrace the challenge.

"We want to try to solve the problems that Aston Villa are going to present us with," he added.

"Our objective is to win. For us, it's always about being competitive in a stadium like Villa Park. We like to play at home and away. It's not a problem but a motivation."