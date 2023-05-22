Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

PSG within touching distance of Ligue 1 title as Mbappe strikes again
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

PSG within touching distance of Ligue 1 title as Mbappe strikes again

PSG within touching distance of Ligue 1 title as Mbappe strikes again
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Auxerre v Paris St Germain - Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps, Auxerre, France - May 21, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring a goal before it is disallowed following a referral to VAR REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
PSG within touching distance of Ligue 1 title as Mbappe strikes again
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Auxerre v Paris St Germain - Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps, Auxerre, France - May 21, 2023 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi in action REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
PSG within touching distance of Ligue 1 title as Mbappe strikes again
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Auxerre v Paris St Germain - Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps, Auxerre, France - May 21, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal with Fabian Ruiz REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
PSG within touching distance of Ligue 1 title as Mbappe strikes again
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain Press Conference - Ooredoo Training Centre, Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France - May 19, 2023 Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier during the press conference REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
PSG within touching distance of Ligue 1 title as Mbappe strikes again
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Auxerre v Paris St Germain - Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps, Auxerre, France - May 21, 2023 Auxerre's Akim Zedadka in action with Paris St Germain's Fabian Ruiz REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
22 May 2023 05:02AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Paris St Germain took a decisive step towards a record 11th Ligue 1 title as Kylian Mbappe struck twice in a 2-1 win at relegation-threatened AJ Auxerre on Sunday.

Mbappe's double in the opening eight minutes moved PSG onto 84 points with two games left, six ahead of second-placed RC Lens with a much better goal difference (+50 to +34).

Christophe Galtier's side need to avoid defeat at Racing Strasbourg next Saturday to wrap up the title.

AJ Auxerre, who are in 16th place on 34 points, one point above the relegation zone, travel to Toulouse in the penultimate round of matches.

Mbappe broke the deadlock after six minutes with a right-footed effort into the top corner and doubled their tally two minutes later with a 20-metre strike after being set up by Lionel Messi.

Mbappe now tops the Ligue 1 scoring chart having netted 28 times this season, two more than Olympique Lyonnais forward Alexandre Lacazette.

Auxerre were no pushovers, however, and Rayan Raveloson's half-volley crashed against the bar, while Gianluigi Donnarumma made a brilliant save on the stroke of halftime to deny Nuno Da Costa.

The hosts reduced the arrears six minutes into the second half, Lassine Sinayoko beating Donnarumma with a low angled shot for his first Ligue 1 goal.

PSG were overwhelmed in the midfield and had Donnarumma to thank for not conceding an equaliser which would have been largely deserved.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.