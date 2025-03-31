PSG won't let up against Dunkerque, says Luis Enrique

Paris St Germain are in no mood for complacency as they continue their bid for a record-extending 16th French Cup crown in a semi-final against second-tier Dunkerque, manager Luis Enrique said on Monday.

Unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season, PSG are within touching distance of retaining the title and are on course for a first Champions League crown with a quarter-final looming against Aston Villa next month.

They travel to Dunkerque on Tuesday as overwhelming favourites.

"I'm going to approach it as usual. Since last season, we've been thinking in general terms and not about a single match. We love being in a busy schedule because it means we're involved in all the competitions," Luis Enrique told reporters.

"We've never changed our mindset, we play the same way, we try to improve our performance and the best way to do that is to respect our opponents.

"We want to make history in France and we have to take every match as a challenge. That's our objective against Dunkerque."

PSG have scored 119 goals in 44 matches in all competitions this season.

"(Forward Bradley) Barcola perfectly defines... He started the season with a spectacular run and from then on he was one of the players who best understood that when there's a player better placed than you, he makes a decisive pass," Luis Enrique said.

"A decisive pass that leaves the teammate in front of goal facing the keeper is even better. We're always looking for the player best placed in front of goal."