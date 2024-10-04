Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

PSG's Beraldo replaces injured Bremer in Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

PSG's Beraldo replaces injured Bremer in Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers

PSG's Beraldo replaces injured Bremer in Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyonnais - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 21, 2024 Paris St Germain's Lucas Beraldo celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
PSG's Beraldo replaces injured Bremer in Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Salernitana - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - September 11, 2022 Juventus' Gleison Bremer celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo
04 Oct 2024 01:33PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Brazil have called up Paris St Germain's Lucas Beraldo to replace injured defender Gleison Bremer in this month's World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru, the Brazilian FA (CBF) said on Thursday.

Juventus centre-back Bremer is set for surgery after suffering an interior cruciate ligament injury during Wednesday's 3-2 win at RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Beraldo, 20, was a regular starter for Sao Paulo before PSG signed him on a five-year contract in January. He debuted for Brazil in March.

Brazil are fifth in CONMEBOL's World Cup qualifiers with 10 points after eight matches, with top six of the 10 teams qualifying directly.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement