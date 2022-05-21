Logo
PSG's Di Maria to leave the French champions at season's end
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Troyes - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - May 8, 2022 Paris St Germain's Angel Di Maria after the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Troyes - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - May 8, 2022 Paris St Germain's Angel Di Maria after the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
21 May 2022 10:43AM (Updated: 21 May 2022 10:43AM)
Paris St Germain winger Angel Di Maria will leave the French club when his contract expires at the end of the season, the Ligue 1 champions said.

The 34-year-old moved to PSG from Manchester United in 2015 and has been a key attacking player over the years, winning five league titles and claiming 18 trophies in all.

The arrival of Lionel Messi last summer, however, has limited Di Maria's game time, with the former Real Madrid attacker making just 18 league starts this season.

"Angel Di Maria has left a permanent mark on the history of the club," said club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. "He will remain in the memories of the supporters as someone with an irreproachable attitude, who has defended our colours with faultless commitment."

Di Maria's 111 assists is a club record, while he has scored 91 goals in 294 appearances.

The forward, who is reportedly close to signing for Serie A side Juventus, will play his last game for PSG when they host Metz in the league on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

