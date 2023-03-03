Logo
Sport

PSG's Hakimi under investigation for alleged rape - prosecution office
PSG's Hakimi under investigation for alleged rape - prosecution office

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - The Best FIFA Football Awards - Salle Pleyel, Paris, France - February 27, 2023 Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi before the Best FIFA Football Awards REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

03 Mar 2023 06:48PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2023 07:10PM)
PARIS :Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi is facing a criminal investigation in France after an allegation of rape was made against him, an official from the Nanterre prosecution office said on Friday.

Hakimi, a Morocco international, could not immediately be reached for comment. His lawyer had earlier said the rape accusations were false, adding her client would be cooperating with authorities. PSG did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Hakimi has been placed under police monitoring and was banned from contact with the alleged victim, the prosecution office said.

French newspaper Le Parisien, which first reported the investigation, said it was opened after a woman aged 24 told police last Sunday that she had been raped.

Source: Reuters

