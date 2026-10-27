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PSG's Kvaratskhelia undergoes successful ACL surgery
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PSG's Kvaratskhelia undergoes successful ACL surgery

PSG's Kvaratskhelia undergoes successful ACL surgery

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain v FC Barcelona - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 20, 2026 Paris St Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia leaves the pitch after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

27 Oct 2026 11:04PM
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PARIS, Oct 27 : Paris St Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has successfully undergone surgery in Doha for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, the French club said on Tuesday, a day after the Georgian finished sixth at the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

• Kvaratskhelia, 25, twisted his right knee during last week's 4-2 Champions League victory over Barcelona and had to be helped off the pitch shortly before the hour mark.

• "He will now begin his rehabilitation," PSG said in a statement.

• ACL injuries typically require a recovery period of at least six months.

Source: Reuters
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