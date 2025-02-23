PSG's Luis Enrique expects tough match against Lyon

Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique said his side faced a challenge at Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 on Sunday, regardless of their own recent scintillating form.

The Ligue 1 leaders have enjoyed excellent results lately, including a 7-0 thrashing of Brest in the Champions League, but Luis Enrique said they needed to be on their mettle against Lyon, who hired Paulo Fonseca as their new coach last month and are sixth after two league wins in which they scored eight goals.

"Of course, it will be difficult," the PSG coach said on Saturday. "They recently changed their coach, so they are still working on their connections, but an away game is always complicated; we know the strengths of this team which knows how to vary its play well.

"Lyon is one of the best teams in the league, and they are also in Europe. We expect a tough match. We need to be at a very high level to play well and win."

Luis Enrique also spoke about forward Bradley Barcola’s development, with the 22-year-old having scored 16 times in all competitions for the club this season.

"Bradley was very good for us in the second half of last season and he has a very promising future. But we must not forget that he is very young. My goal is for him to continue progressing, just like all the other players in our squad."

Luis Enrique was asked about the draw for the Champions League Round of 16, where they will face Liverpool with the first leg at home on March 5.

"I think we are going to face one of the best Liverpool sides of recent seasons," he said.

"It will be one of the great match-ups of the Round of 16, and one of the most interesting. But I am delighted because these are two very high-level teams. It will be an exciting match."