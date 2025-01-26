PSG's Luis Enrique targets Champions League playoffs after Reims draw

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique has quickly turned his attention to Champions League qualification after his side were held to a 1-1 draw by Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The Spaniard knows the capital club face a tough challenge at VfB Stuttgart in the final game of the first phase on Wednesday after giving themselves a chance of a playoff spot with a 4-2 home win over Manchester City in midweek.

Regarding PSG's display at home to mid-table Reims, Luis Enrique told a press conference: "I have nothing to question my players (about). I don't think that in terms of energy the team was bad. In fact, I think it was good.

"I think we have fulfilled the objective of managing this week in the best way to be prepared. Now we have to play this next Champions League game to confirm our qualification - to win or at least draw it. That's the objective," he added.

Saturday's draw took PSG 10 points clear atop Ligue 1 and Luis Enrique was quick to praise new signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after his first game with the French champions.

"It's clear that it's a new situation for him, but it's his first game, I hope, out of many, I think he was in a positive line," said the Spaniard after Kvaratskhelia got an assist.

"He's a player who usually has the ball a lot more than the opposition and can help us generate superiority, which is a happy and fortunate thing for me as a coach."