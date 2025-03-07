PSG's Luis Enrique wary of Rennes' new manager bounce

Paris St Germain boss Luis Enrique has praised counterpart Habib Beye's impact at Stade Rennais, saying he expected a stern test when the runaway Ligue 1 leaders visit Roazhon Park on Saturday.

Rennes have won four of their last five league games without conceding under Beye, who has helped them out of the relegation zone into 11th spot since replacing Jorge Sampaoli in January.

"It's obvious that they've been on a very good run since the change of coach," Luis Enrique told reporters. "Four wins, one defeat. They have the opportunity to be in a good position in the standings.

"It's difficult to form a quick connection with the players, but in this case they're doing a very good job. It's difficult to play away from home. Rennes is always difficult. I have no doubt that they are motivated to beat us...

"They have a very positive dynamic, they're very aggressive in defence on one-on-ones, they take risks, the players are well placed, they're at home and have nothing to lose."

Saturday's match will also see Desire Doue return to Rennes for the first time since moving to PSG in a deal reportedly worth 50 million euros ($54.24 million) in August last year.

The 19-year-old winger, a Rennes academy graduate, is considered one of the brightest talents in French football and has made 36 appearances across all competitions for PSG this season, scoring seven goals and recording 10 assists.

Asked about Doue's development, Luis Enrique said: "There are no two similar paths. Some players are quicker than others to adapt. Doue played very well at Rennes last season, in different positions. With us, he's performing like he did last season. He's in line with the rest of the team."

PSG, who lead Ligue 1 by 13 points, face their Champions League last-16 return game against Liverpool on Tuesday, with Luis Enrique's side looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit after totally dominating the first leg but somehow losing.

However, the Spaniard said he was fully focused on facing Rennes first, adding: "We've only had two days to prepare. It's the shortest possible cycle. It's not training, it's recovery. I'm only interested in pre-match training with Rennes."

($1 = 0.9218 euros)