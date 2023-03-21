Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

PSG's Mbappe named France captain: Reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

PSG's Mbappe named France captain: Reports

PSG's Mbappe named France captain: Reports

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Stade Rennes - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - March 19, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

21 Mar 2023 02:36PM (Updated: 21 Mar 2023 02:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has been named France captain to succeed Hugo Lloris, French media reported on Monday (Mar 20).

French sports daily L'Equipe reported that Mbappe had accepted the captaincy after speaking with coach Didier Deschamps.

Mbappe, 24, had been touted as one of the candidates for the role since goalkeeper Lloris retired from international football in January, weeks after leading France to a second straight World Cup final, where they were beaten by Argentina.

Mbappe has been capped 66 times and played a key role in their successful 2018 World Cup campaign as well as their runners-up finish in 2022.

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

Football France Kylian Mbappe

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.