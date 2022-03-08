Logo
PSG's Mbappe suffers injury during training ahead of Madrid clash
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their second goal. (Photo: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

08 Mar 2022 01:43AM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 01:58AM)
Paris St Germain said forward Kylian Mbappe suffered a foot injury during training on Monday, casting doubts over his participation in the return leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Mbappe scored a stunning individual goal in stoppage time to give PSG a 1-0 home victory over Madrid in the first leg in February.

"Kylian Mbappe suffered a shock to the left foot during training today," PSG said in a statement. "He was treated this afternoon. The clinical examination is reassuring and a new check-in will be made in 24 hours."

The 23-year-old Mbappe missed his side's 1-0 Ligue 1 defeat by Nice on Saturday due to suspension, in which PSG managed just two shots on target.

PSG turned down multiple bids from Madrid for the 23-year-old last year, who can leave as a free agent at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Source: Reuters

