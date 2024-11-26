PSG's quality is undeniable, says Bayern boss Kompany

Paris St Germain have plenty of individual quality and a terrific manager in Luis Enrique, Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany said on the eve of Tuesday's Champions League clash at the Allianz Arena.

Six-times European champions Bayern are a lowly 17th in the 36-team Champions League table amongst the playoff spots, while PSG's qualifying chances are in more danger as they sit 25th, one place outside the playoffs midway through the group phase.

However, Kompany has no doubts over PSG's ability and is counting on the Bayern fans to spur his side on.

"We are playing against one of the big clubs in Europe. They have a lot of individual quality and a very good coach. Both teams will want to win. We are playing at home and this match is of utmost importance to us," Kompany told reporters on Monday.

"It's (PSG) a squad with incredible talent. The spaces between the lines are never big, the pressing is very aggressive and good. When they have the ball, they have a clear attacking approach. As a team, they are really very good."

While the German giants have lost two of their four Champions League matches this season, they are undefeated in the Bundesliga and have not conceded a goal in five consecutive league games but Kompany is striving for more.

"There are many teams in the competition (Champions League) that we haven't seen yet. We often talk about finishing in the top eight (to qualify for the last 16). Our goal is to finish top one," the Belgian said.

Bayern are without 20-year-old Germany defensive midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, who broke his collarbone in October.

"Aleks is not yet fully integrated into training. It is going well and quickly, but it will still take a little while," Kompany said.

One man who is feeling fit and raring to go is striker Harry Kane, who has scored 50 Bundesliga goals since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in August last year, needing just 43 games to reach that mark, faster than any player in the league's history.

"It has been a long time since I felt as good as I do now," the 31-year-old England captain said. "As an experienced player, you learn a lot about different phases in a game.

"Since I've been at Bayern, my numbers have gone up. I hope that this continues and that we can keep raising our standards.

"Without the players around me, all of the goals I score would not be possible. They create space.

"We have a lot of competition for different positions, a lot of quality and a high tempo. Sometimes I also drop deeper to give my teammates more space. We get on very well," he added.