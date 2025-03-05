PSV coach promises to turn things around for beleaguered club

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands : PSV Eindhoven coach Peter Bosz said he is determined to turn things around for the Dutch champions in spite of a horror week, which culminated in a record thrashing at the hands of Arsenal on Tuesday.

PSV were handed a 7-1 hiding at home in the first leg of heir Champions League last-16 tie by the English club, the first time the club had ever conceded seven goals and also the first time a Dutch club had let in seven goals in a European cup tie.

The rout followed PSV ceding their 56-match unbeaten home record last Wednesday as they unexpectedly lost to Go Ahead Eagles in the Dutch Cup semifinal.

They were then defeated away by the same club in the league at the weekend, slipping eight points behind Ajax Amsterdam in the domestic title race.

"Of course I will get things back on track," Bosz told reporters after Tuesday’s thumping at the Philips Stadion.

"We have to do it together, together we can get through it again. We have shown that we can do it, against Juventus, against Feyenoord in the cup.”

PSV had beaten the Italian giants in the previous round of the Champions League but against Arsenal were swept away.

“It was painful. Humiliating. We had no chance. Outplayed. Bad. Against an opponent who is really good and we are in a difficult phase,” Bosz added.

“If you analyse the goals we conceded, you can see that straight away that we need to defend better."

He felt the match could have gone differently, however. "There were two moments that could have affected the outcome. At 0-0, we hit the crossbar. The second moment was that they could have received a second yellow card.”

Arsenal fullback Myles Lewis-Skelly, who was booked early on, was fortunate not to earn a second yellow card, and a sending off, for a clumsy tackle when Arsenal were 2-0 up.

PSV will be home to Heerenveen in the Dutch league on Saturday and then play away against Arsenal next Wednesday in the return leg in London.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Michael Perry)