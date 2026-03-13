Logo
Logo

Sport

PSV could win Dutch league this weekend and set fastest title record
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

PSV could win Dutch league this weekend and set fastest title record

PSV could win Dutch league this weekend and set fastest title record

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - PSV Eindhoven v Atletico Madrid - Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands - December 9, 2025 PSV Eindhoven players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo

13 Mar 2026 09:20PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

March 13 : PSV Eindhoven could claim the Dutch league title this weekend, ensuring the fastest championship success in Eredivisie history.

PSV have a 19-point lead over second-placed Feyenoord with eight matches to play in the league season.

If they bet visitors NEC Nijmegen on Saturday and Feyenoord lose to visitors Excelsior in the Rotterdam derby at De Kuip on Sunday, the Eindhoven club will win the title for a third successive season and the 27th time overall.

It would break PSV's previous record of speeding to the title on April 8 1978 before they eventually finished four points above Ajax Amsterdam and also won the UEFA Cup.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

If PSV, coached by Peter Bosz, do not win the title this weekend, they can do so next weekend if they beat NEC and struggling Telstar away on March 22, regardless of Feyenoord's results.

Should PSV not be champions by March 22, they could secure the title on April 4, after the international break, when they host FC Utrecht.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement