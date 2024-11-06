Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

PSV Eindhoven ease to 4-0 victory over 10-man Girona
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

PSV Eindhoven ease to 4-0 victory over 10-man Girona

PSV Eindhoven ease to 4-0 victory over 10-man Girona
Soccer Football - Champions League - PSV Eindhoven v Girona - Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands - November 5, 2024 Girona's Arnau Martinez in action REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
PSV Eindhoven ease to 4-0 victory over 10-man Girona
Soccer Football - Champions League - PSV Eindhoven v Girona - Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands - November 5, 2024 PSV Eindhoven players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
PSV Eindhoven ease to 4-0 victory over 10-man Girona
Soccer Football - Champions League - PSV Eindhoven v Girona - Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands - November 5, 2024 PSV Eindhoven's Guus Til in action with Girona's Daley Blind and Miguel Gutierrez REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
PSV Eindhoven ease to 4-0 victory over 10-man Girona
Soccer Football - Champions League - PSV Eindhoven v Girona - Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands - November 5, 2024 PSV Eindhoven's Ryan Flamingo celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
PSV Eindhoven ease to 4-0 victory over 10-man Girona
Soccer Football - Champions League - PSV Eindhoven v Girona - Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands - November 5, 2024 Girona's Miguel Gutierrez in action with PSV Eindhoven's Mauro Junior REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
06 Nov 2024 03:45AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands : Ryan Flamingo and Malik Tillman scored first half goals as a dominant PSV Eindhoven picked up a first win of their Champions League campaign with an impressive 4-0 victory over 10-man Girona at the Philips Stadion on Tuesday.

Flamingo netted his first Champions League goal when he turned in Tillman’s long throw, though replays suggested the latter’s foot was in the field of play and the effort should have been disallowed.

Tillman added a second when he burst into the box unopposed and produced a fine finish, before Johan Bakayoko’s low drive from the edge of the box and an own goal from Ladislav Krejci sealed an emphatic victory for the Dutch club, who move into the play-off places with five points.

Girona, who are outside of those knockout places in 26th position with three points, were not helped by a second yellow card for Arnau Martinez 10 minutes into the second half and might have lost by a greater margin as PSV hit the post and missed several other opportunities.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement