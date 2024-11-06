PSV Eindhoven ease to 4-0 victory over 10-man Girona

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands : Ryan Flamingo and Malik Tillman scored first half goals as a dominant PSV Eindhoven picked up a first win of their Champions League campaign with an impressive 4-0 victory over 10-man Girona at the Philips Stadion on Tuesday.

Flamingo netted his first Champions League goal when he turned in Tillman’s long throw, though replays suggested the latter’s foot was in the field of play and the effort should have been disallowed.

Tillman added a second when he burst into the box unopposed and produced a fine finish, before Johan Bakayoko’s low drive from the edge of the box and an own goal from Ladislav Krejci sealed an emphatic victory for the Dutch club, who move into the play-off places with five points.

Girona, who are outside of those knockout places in 26th position with three points, were not helped by a second yellow card for Arnau Martinez 10 minutes into the second half and might have lost by a greater margin as PSV hit the post and missed several other opportunities.