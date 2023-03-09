PSV fan handed two-month prison sentence for attack on Sevilla keeper

A PSV Eindhoven supporter was sentenced to two months in prison on Wednesday after attacking Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic during a Europa League match last month.

The 20-year-old was handed a three-month sentence with one month suspended by the East Brabant District Court.

The match in Eindhoven was halted in the closing stages after the supporter ran on to the pitch and assaulted Dmitrovic, punching him in the face before being wrestled to the ground by the Serbian.

The man was serving a national stadium ban until 2026 imposed by the Dutch football association, but entered the ground with a ticket bought for him by a friend, PSV said.

He was also banned from being anywhere near the Philips Stadium when PSV play home matches for the next two years.

Sevilla lost the knockout stage playoff second leg 2-0 but advanced to the next round with a 3-2 aggregate victory over PSV.

European soccer's governing body UEFA is investigating the attack.