PSV fans banned from PSG game by French authorities, Dutch club says
PSV fans banned from PSG game by French authorities, Dutch club says

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Group B - PSV Eindhoven v Real Sociedad - Philips Stadium, Eindhoven, Netherlands - September 16, 2021 PSV Eindhoven flag inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Eva Plevier/File Photo

15 Oct 2024 05:31PM
PSV Eindhoven supporters have been banned from this month's Champions League clash at Paris St Germain by French authorities because of previous disturbances, the Dutch club said.

PSV said in a statement on Monday that the decision was unexpected, adding that 2,000 of their fans who had already purchased tickets for the Oct. 22 match will be refunded.

"There is a total travel ban for PSV supporters to and within Paris," the Eredivisie club added.

"Despite the fact that PSV had no penalties outstanding, French police are citing past disturbances with supporters ... there are also some domestic security issues at play."

PSV and RC Lens fans threw objects at each other during a 1-1 draw last October. The Dutch club were also ordered to play one European game without their away fans in 2022 after crowd trouble during a 1-0 loss at Arsenal.

PSV have one point from two matches in the Champions League, while PSG have three.

Source: Reuters

