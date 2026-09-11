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PSV held by Shakhtar, Fenerbahce draw with Roma on return to Champions League
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PSV held by Shakhtar, Fenerbahce draw with Roma on return to Champions League

PSV held by Shakhtar, Fenerbahce draw with Roma on return to Champions League
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - PSV Eindhoven v Shakhtar Donetsk - Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands - September 10, 2026 PSV Eindhoven's Ivan Perisic looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
PSV held by Shakhtar, Fenerbahce draw with Roma on return to Champions League
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Fenerbahce v AS Roma - Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - September 10, 2026 Fenerbahce's Ismail Yuksek and Milan Skriniar in action with AS Roma's Mario Hermoso REUTERS/Umit Bektas
11 Sep 2026 03:24AM
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Sept 10 : PSV Eindhoven came from a goal down to draw 1-1 at home to Shakhtar Donetsk and snap a woeful record in their opening matches of Champions League campaigns on Thursday.

The Dutch club had lost their Matchday 1 fixtures in their last five Champions League appearances and trailed at halftime before Sergino Dest ensured a point.

In the other early kickoff on Thursday, Roma also drew 1-1 away at Fenerbahce.

Action was continuing later with Bayern Munich and Manchester United both getting their group-stage campaigns under way.

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Right near the end of a cagey first half Shakhtar stunned the hosts when Gleiker Mendoza cut in from wide and sent a stunning low shot beyond the dive of Matej Kovar.

PSV responded immediately after the break as the ball was fed across the area to Dest who calmly found the bottom corner with an inch-perfect shot.

PSV could not find a way to record their first Matchday 1 victory since 2015, but at least they have started the campaign with a point as they seek to make up for last year's disappointing 28th position in the group phase.

Roma took the lead in Istanbul in the 39th minute when Donyell Malen rolled a pass to Bryan Cristante who beat Ederson with a bouncing finish.

It was Cristante's first goal in the Champions League proper, 15 years since making his debut in the competition as a 16-year-old for Milan.

Fenerbahce, back in the Champions League after an 18-year absence, rallied though and equalised three minutes after halftime when Mason Greenwood slipped a pass through to Archie Brown who clipped a finish over Mile Svilar.

Roma were awarded a penalty in the 68th minute when Karem Akturkoglu was penalised for a foul on Paulo Dybala but a VAR check ruled that the challenge had taken place outside the area.

Both sides went for the victory in a high-intensity second half and Fenerbahce came closest late on when Nathan Ake headed against the Roma crossbar.

Source: Reuters
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