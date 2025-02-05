Logo
Sport

PSV sign defender Malacia on loan from Man Utd
PSV sign defender Malacia on loan from Man Utd

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - FCSB v Manchester United - National Arena, Bucharest, Romania - January 30, 2025 Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia during the warm up before the match Inquam Photos via REUTERS/Stefan Constanttin/File Photo

05 Feb 2025 12:51PM
PSV Eindhoven have signed Dutch defender Tyrell Malacia on loan from Premier League side Manchester United for the remainder of the season, both clubs said on Tuesday.

Left back Malacia joined United from Feyenoord in 2022 for a deal reportedly worth around 13 million pounds ($15.56 million) plus another 1.7 million pounds in add-ons.

The 25-year-old made 22 Premier League appearances in his first season, but missed the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign due to a knee injury.

"I'm happy to be here. Finally playing good football again. I am coming off a long injury, but by now I am fit and know that my time will come again," Malacia said in a statement.

"In every tough period there are also positive elements and in this case that is that I have become much stronger physically and mentally. I have more patience, I am more mature, know my body better and things like that."

PSV lead the Dutch top-flight's standings with 50 points from 21 matches, two points ahead of Ajax Amsterdam, who have a game in hand.

Source: Reuters

