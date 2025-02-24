PSV sign former Arsenal striker Perez ahead of their Champions League tie

PSV Eindhoven have signed former Arsenal striker Lucas Perez until the end of the season, the Dutch club said on Sunday, just over a week before they host the London club in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

The 36-year-old joined PSV as a free agent after leaving his hometown club Deportivo La Coruna last month.

Perez joined Arsenal in 2016 from Deportivo for a reported fee of 20 million euros ($21.02 million), but found limited success at the Premier League side. He returned to Deportivo on loan the following year before joining West Ham United in 2018.

"I'm tremendously driven to help this club achieve its other goals, including winning the national title and national cup," Perez said in a statement.

"I've worked extremely hard in recent weeks, both on and off the pitch. I'm more than ready to prove myself here."

($1 = 0.9513 euros)