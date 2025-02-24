Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

PSV sign former Arsenal striker Perez ahead of their Champions League tie
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

PSV sign former Arsenal striker Perez ahead of their Champions League tie

PSV sign former Arsenal striker Perez ahead of their Champions League tie

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal - Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands - December 12, 2023 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

24 Feb 2025 12:53PM (Updated: 24 Feb 2025 01:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PSV Eindhoven have signed former Arsenal striker Lucas Perez until the end of the season, the Dutch club said on Sunday, just over a week before they host the London club in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

The 36-year-old joined PSV as a free agent after leaving his hometown club Deportivo La Coruna last month.

Perez joined Arsenal in 2016 from Deportivo for a reported fee of 20 million euros ($21.02 million), but found limited success at the Premier League side. He returned to Deportivo on loan the following year before joining West Ham United in 2018.

"I'm tremendously driven to help this club achieve its other goals, including winning the national title and national cup," Perez said in a statement.

"I've worked extremely hard in recent weeks, both on and off the pitch. I'm more than ready to prove myself here."

($1 = 0.9513 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement