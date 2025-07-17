'Psycho' Champion de Crespigny to make surprise Wallabies debut against Lions

BRISBANE :Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt conceded the absence of Rob Valetini for the first British & Irish Lions clash was a loss but was confident flanker Nick Champion de Crespigny would make a big impression on his test debut at Lang Park on Saturday.

Powerful loose forward Valetini has been voted Australia's best test player for the last two years but will miss a second consecutive match along with hulking lock Will Skelton, who also has a calf injury.

Schmidt said the duo were right on the edge of being available for selection and would have played if it had been the last match in the series.

"Bobby has been a very regular starter for us and a big player for us, so I guess that those are the things that do happen," the New Zealander told a news conference.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Nick has big shoes to fill. The good thing with Nick, he's a good lineout option (and) is probably a bit more of a roving scavenger than Bobby V."

Another loose forward, Langi Gleeson, was ruled out by a dead leg so Champion de Crespigny, who has just returned to Australia from France, slots into the back row with Fraser McReight and captain Harry Wilson.

"We have full confidence in Nick and what he brings, mate he's a psycho," openside McReight said of the 29-year-old.

"He loves contact, and he's ready to go. So obviously, disappointed to be without Bobby. But again, super excited to get to play with Nick."

Scrumhalf Jake Gordon missed the Fiji match with a hamstring problem but returns in a halfback combination with Tom Lynagh, the son of Wallabies great Michael.

Lynagh, 22, will make his first test start in place of Noah Lolesio, who suffered a neck injury against Fiji and was ruled out of the series.

"I'm really excited for Tom, he's a great kid," said Schmidt.

"He's got a quiet confidence about him. You wouldn't think that he's necessarily designed to run a game and dictate what's happening, but he does have a quiet confidence that gives us a quiet confidence as well."

James O'Connor's hopes of another Lions test, 12 years on from starting all three tests in 2013, have been dashed for the moment, with Ben Donaldson backing up Lynagh on the bench.

Team:

15–Tom Wright, 14–Max Jorgensen, 13–Joseph Suaalii, 12–Len Ikitau, 11–Harry Potter, 10–Tom Lynagh, 9–Jake Gordon, 8–Harry Wilson (captain), 7–Fraser McReight, 6–Nick Champion de Crespigny, 5–Jeremy Williams, 4–Nick Frost, 3–Allan Alaalatoa, 2–Matt Faessler, 1–James Slipper.

Replacements: 16–Billy Pollard, 17–Angus Bell, 18–Tom Robertson, 19–Tom Hooper, 20–Carlo Tizzano, 21–Tate McDermott, 22–Ben Donaldson, 23–Andrew Kellaway.