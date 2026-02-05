Public Enemy re-imagines classic song to honour female athletes

LIVIGNO, Italy, Feb 4 : Hip-hop group Public Enemy enlisted Olympians to help re-imagine one of its 1990s hits as a tribute to female athletes just as the Milano Cortina Winter Games get underway.

The group changed the title and lyrics of "He Got Game," a song written for a 1998 Spike Lee movie of the same name, to "She Got Game," and released the new track on Wednesday.

Public Enemy was co-founded by Flavor Flav, a supporter of the Olympics and women's sports. He sponsored the 2024 U.S. women's Olympic water polo team and the U.S. bobsled and skeleton teams that will compete at this month's Milano Cortina Games.

"I dedicate it to all the girls and women who play hard," Flavor Flav said about the song in a post on Instagram.

Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel plays strings on the recording, and members of the U.S. Olympic women's water polo team added vocals. Other performers included basketball star and rapper Flau'jae Johnson. The song begins with excerpts from a Gloria Steinem speech.

"She Got Game" was released on Wednesday for National Girls and Women's Sports Day. Proceeds will be donated to Women's Sports Foundation and the Black Music Action Coalition Female Fund, Flavor Flav said.