Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Pucovski returning to Shield cricket, hoping for quick Australian comeback
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Pucovski returning to Shield cricket, hoping for quick Australian comeback

04 Feb 2022 03:00PM (Updated: 04 Feb 2022 03:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Exciting batting prospect Will Pucovski hopes to push for a quick comeback to the Australian team when he returns to first-class cricket next week for the first time in more than a year.

Pucovski has endured a long battle with injury and concussion.

He scored 62 in his first innings in his test debut against India in January last year, only to incur a dislocated shoulder in the field in the same match in Sydney.

He has not played a first-class match since, but has been included in the 14-man Victorian squad to play South Australia at Adelaide Oval next week.

The match was confirmed on Friday when Cricket Australia announced a revised Sheffield Shield schedule in a season interrupted by coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

Opening batter Pucovski has suffered 10 concussions during his career, most recently when he was struck by a ball during a net session in October.

He said he hoped to show enough form in Adelaide to push for a place in the Australian team to tour Pakistan next month.

"I'd like to say that if I am playing Shield cricket for Victoria and I've put my name up, I'm ready to go," he told cricket.com.au

"If I'm doing well and put performances on the board then I can't see why I wouldn't be in line to be selected."

(Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us