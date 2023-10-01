Logo
Pulisic and Okafor fire Milan to top of Serie A with win over Lazio
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Lazio - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 30, 2023 AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates after the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

01 Oct 2023 02:43AM
MILAN : Christian Pulisic and Noah Okafor put AC Milan provisionally top of Serie A on Saturday, with their second-half goals sealing a 2-0 home victory against Lazio.

On the hour mark, Rafael Leao found Pulisic in the box and the American sent a powerful half-volley past Lazio keeper Ivan Provedel, igniting a frenzy among the San Siro crowd.

Two minutes before stoppage time, Leao reached the byline where he drew out Provedel before delivering a pass to Okafor, who calmly tapped in to double the lead and seal the match.

Milan's previous attempts to expand their lead had been thwarted by Provedel's impressive saves, keeping the visitors in the match until the final minutes.

Milan are now on top of the table with 18 points after seven matches, three points ahead of Inter Milan who play Salernitana later on Saturday. Lazio are 14th with seven points.

Source: Reuters

