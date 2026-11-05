Pulisic, Balogun back in US squad for CONCACAF Nations League quarters

Nov 4 : Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun have returned to the US squad for the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final matches against Haiti, as coach Mauricio Pochettino named his 25-player selection on Wednesday.

• The forwards are back in the squad for the first time since playing at the World Cup, having missed the team's friendlies against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada in September and October

• Pulisic had been recovering from a bone bruise and microfracture in his lower leg that he sustained during the World Cup but has since returned to action for AC Milan

• AS Monaco forward Balogun returns to the squad after a drama-filled summer that included controversy over FIFA's decision to suspend his one-game red-card ban at the World Cup, as well as a failed transfer to English side Everton

• The US, chasing their fourth CONCACAF Nations League title, will face Haiti on November 14 in Miami before hosting the Caribbean side on November 17 in Cincinnati