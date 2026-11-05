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Pulisic, Balogun back in US squad for CONCACAF Nations League quarters
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Pulisic, Balogun back in US squad for CONCACAF Nations League quarters

Pulisic, Balogun back in US squad for CONCACAF Nations League quarters
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - United States v Belgium - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Christian Pulisic of the U.S. during the warm up before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Troy Wayrynen/File Photo
Pulisic, Balogun back in US squad for CONCACAF Nations League quarters
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - United States v Belgium - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Folarin Balogun of the U.S. reacts REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo
05 Nov 2026 12:41AM
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Nov 4 : Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun have returned to the US squad for the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final matches against Haiti, as coach Mauricio Pochettino named his 25-player selection on Wednesday.

• The forwards are back in the squad for the first time since playing at the World Cup, having missed the team's friendlies against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada in September and October

• Pulisic had been recovering from a bone bruise and microfracture in his lower leg that he sustained during the World Cup but has since returned to action for AC Milan

• AS Monaco forward Balogun returns to the squad after a drama-filled summer that included controversy over FIFA's decision to suspend his one-game red-card ban at the World Cup, as well as a failed transfer to English side Everton

• The US, chasing their fourth CONCACAF Nations League title, will face Haiti on November 14 in Miami before hosting the Caribbean side on November 17 in Cincinnati

Source: Reuters
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