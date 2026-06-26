Pulisic on the bench as US, Turkey make wholesale changes

INGLEWOOD, California, June 25 : U.S. winger Christian Pulisic starts on the bench for a Group D match in which the U.S. and Turkey make wholesale changes.

• The Americans make nine changes and Turkey seven.

• The U.S. retain only Ricardo Pepi and Weston McKennie in the starting 11 compared with the match against Australia.

• Matt Turner comes in as U.S. goalkeeper, replacing Matt Freese.

• The U.S. are already through to the last 32 as group winners, while Turkey cannot progress.

Teams:

Turkey: Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Eren Elmali, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ozan Kabak; Arda Guler, Salih Ozcan, Orkun Kokcu, Kenan Yildiz, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Oguz Aydin

United States: Matt Turner; Auston Trusty, Miles Robinson, Mark McKenzie, Joe Scally; Giovanni Reyna, Weston McKennie, Sebastian Berhalter; Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson; Timothy Weah