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Pulisic on the bench as US, Turkey make wholesale changes
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Pulisic on the bench as US, Turkey make wholesale changes

Pulisic on the bench as US, Turkey make wholesale changes
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - United States Training - Great Park Sports Complex, Irvine, California, U.S. - June 24, 2026 Christian Pulisic of the U.S. speaks with the media ahead of training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kirby Lee
Pulisic on the bench as US, Turkey make wholesale changes
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - United States Training - Great Park Sports Complex, Irvine, California, U.S. - June 24, 2026 Christian Pulisic of the U.S. and teammates during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kirby Lee
26 Jun 2026 09:06AM
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INGLEWOOD, California, June 25 : U.S. winger Christian Pulisic starts on the bench for a Group D match in which the U.S. and Turkey make wholesale changes.  

• The Americans make nine changes and Turkey seven.

• The U.S. retain only Ricardo Pepi and Weston McKennie in the starting 11 compared with the match against Australia.

• Matt Turner comes in as U.S. goalkeeper, replacing Matt Freese.

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• The U.S. are already through to the last 32 as group winners, while Turkey cannot progress.

Teams:

Turkey: Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Eren Elmali, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ozan Kabak; Arda Guler, Salih Ozcan, Orkun Kokcu, Kenan Yildiz, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Oguz Aydin

United States: Matt Turner; Auston Trusty, Miles Robinson, Mark McKenzie, Joe Scally; Giovanni Reyna, Weston McKennie, Sebastian Berhalter; Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson; Timothy Weah

Source: Reuters
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