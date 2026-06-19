Pulisic a doubt for US match against Australia

SEATTLE, June 18 : Christian Pulisic's availability for the United States' crucial Group D clash with Australia in Seattle on Friday remains uncertain, coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Thursday.

The forward was instrumental in the opening 4-1 rout of Paraguay in the World Cup last week before leaving at halftime with a calf injury.

He has been training individually this week, and Pochettino said he could make a decision after consulting medical officials on Thursday evening.

"If he's not available for tomorrow, he will be available for the next game. He's doing a massive effort," the Argentine told reporters.

"Christian is strong and with a great mentality and is doing a fantastic effort to try to be ready as soon as possible."

The U.S. and Australia come into Friday's match tied at the top of Group D, after the Socceroos' 2-0 upset of Turkey, and a win for either will make them firm favourites to secure a better path in the knockout stage.

The U.S.'s dismantling of Paraguay has stoked excitement among fans, but Pochettino was wary of the threat posed by Australia.

"They are a very strong team, really believing in what they are doing," Pochettino said, adding that the U.S. need to match that focus to compete with them.

Turkey and Paraguay face off at 8 p.m. local time on Friday in San Francisco.