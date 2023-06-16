Logo
Sport

Pulisic leads US past Mexico to reach CONCACAF Nations League final
Sport

16 Jun 2023 12:55PM

Pulisic leads US past Mexico to reach CONCACAF Nations League final

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - May 6, 2023 Chelsea's Christian Pulisic on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Ian Walton/FILE PHOTO

16 Jun 2023 12:55PM
PARADISE, Nevada : Christian Pulisic's double helped the United States to a 3-0 win over Mexico in their CONCACAF Nations League semi-final on Thursday, earning the defending champions a place in the final against Canada.

Pulisic capitalised on some sloppy Mexican defending to score the opener in the 37th minute, finding space to fire a low shot past keeper Guillermo Ochoa.

The Chelsea winger struck again in the opening seconds of the second half when Timothy Weah set him up in front of goal for an effortless finish to make it 2-0.

Frustration got the better of Diego Cocca's side as defender Cesar Montes was sent off before the U.S. were also reduced to 10 men when Weston McKennie was red carded following a melee.

Ricardo Pepi wrapped up the scoring in the 78th minute before the game spun out of control, with Sergiño Dest and Gerardo Arteaga being sent off and the match being paused due to homophobic chanting in the crowd.

The U.S. play Canada in the final on Sunday with Mexico seeking some solace in the bronze medal match against Panama.

Source: Reuters

