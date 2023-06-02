Logo
Sport

Pulisic spearheads US squad for CONCACAF Nations League title defence
Pulisic spearheads US squad for CONCACAF Nations League title defence

02 Jun 2023 02:33AM
NEW YORK : United States' Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic will spearhead their CONCACAF Nations League title defence when the Final Four kick off on June 15 in Las Vegas, with U.S. Soccer naming their training camp squad on Thursday.

The U.S. beat Mexico in extra time two years ago to clinch the title and will have a rematch with their rivals in the semi-finals. The winners will face Panama or Canada in the championship match.

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, who gave U.S. Soccer a boost last month when he opted to represent the United States instead of England, has earned his first call-up.

Also in the mix are midfielders Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson, both of Leeds United and Arsenal's Matt Turner, who was the first-choice goalkeeper at the World Cup.

The training camp starts on June 4, just days after Anthony Hudson stepped down as interim manager of the U.S. team, with assistant B.J. Callaghan assuming the interim role.

The coaching shuffle comes on the heels of a dispute between former U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter, U.S. midfielder Gio Reyna and his parents. Reyna was named in the training squad on Thursday.

"In addition to having big-game experience and top-level talent, what’s great about this group overall is the familiarity and understanding that’s been built together these last four years about our style and our culture," Callaghan said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

