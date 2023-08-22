Pulisic's solid debut at Bologna boosts confidence in Milan prospects

American Christian Pulisic, convinced that playing for AC Milan was the right career move, showcased his skills during their opening 2-0 victory at Bologna in Serie A on Monday.

The 24-year-old arrived at San Siro in July following four seasons at Chelsea where he made 145 appearances and scored 26 goals but struggled to pin down a starting place and was deemed surplus to requirements under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

After his disappointing spell at Stamford Bridge, the United States forward made a strong debut in Italy on Monday, playing a pivotal role in Milan's early goal courtesy of Olivier Giroud and subsequently scoring one himself.

"It just felt like the perfect step for my career, I feel really welcome and excited to be part of this club," Pulisic told DAZN. "For me just a great start personally, nice to get a goal, while a clean sheet and a win are always nice."

When asked about his personal and team ambitions for the season, Pulisic replied that his aim would be to bring the Scudetto back to Milan after a one-season hiatus.

"We want to fight to win this championship, of course, to compete for all the titles we can," he said while noting it was too early to pinpoint favourites for the league title.

"Personally it is to continue creating and scoring goals the way I did tonight and to help this team win titles."

Pulisic now eagerly awaits his San Siro debut against Torino on Saturday in Serie A.

"Absolutely. Just the fans tonight at the away stadium was fantastic, so I can’t imagine what it will be like at home," he added.