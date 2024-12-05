Pulling needs to win F1 Academy title for second time in a week

ABU DHABI : Britain's Abbi Pulling will need to win the F1 Academy title for the second time in a week after organisers declared her the champion last Saturday and then left her a point short by adding an additional race in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

The Alpine driver took an 83-point lead with 82 points remaining in Qatar after the second race there was cancelled due to barrier repairs taking up the time available.

Adding a third race to the two already scheduled for Abu Dhabi means there are now 84 points to be won - 25 for a win, two for pole and one for fastest lap - and Pulling is not yet champion mathematically.

Organisers confirmed two points would be awarded for each pole in the three races.

Mercedes' French driver Doriane Pin - Pulling's closest rival - was awarded two points for pole in the Qatar race that was not held and retains them.

Formula One teams each nominate a driver and have their livery on a car in the Academy, a series on the Formula One support programme aimed at helping female racers climb the ladder.

The last woman to start a Formula One grand prix was the late Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.