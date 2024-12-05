Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Pulling needs to win F1 Academy title for second time in a week
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Pulling needs to win F1 Academy title for second time in a week

Pulling needs to win F1 Academy title for second time in a week
FILE PHOTO: May 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; F1 Academy driver Abbi Pulling (9) during the F1 Academy First Race at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo
Pulling needs to win F1 Academy title for second time in a week
FILE PHOTO: May 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; F1 Academy driver Doriane Pin (28), F1 Academy driver Abbi Pulling (9) and F1 Academy driver Chloe Chambers (14) celebrate on the podium after the F1 Academy First Race at Miami International Autodrome. Pulling won first place, Pin won second place and Chambers won third place. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo
05 Dec 2024 06:36PM (Updated: 05 Dec 2024 06:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ABU DHABI : Britain's Abbi Pulling will need to win the F1 Academy title for the second time in a week after organisers declared her the champion last Saturday and then left her a point short by adding an additional race in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

The Alpine driver took an 83-point lead with 82 points remaining in Qatar after the second race there was cancelled due to barrier repairs taking up the time available.

Adding a third race to the two already scheduled for Abu Dhabi means there are now 84 points to be won - 25 for a win, two for pole and one for fastest lap - and Pulling is not yet champion mathematically.

Organisers confirmed two points would be awarded for each pole in the three races.

Mercedes' French driver Doriane Pin - Pulling's closest rival - was awarded two points for pole in the Qatar race that was not held and retains them.

Formula One teams each nominate a driver and have their livery on a car in the Academy, a series on the Formula One support programme aimed at helping female racers climb the ladder.

The last woman to start a Formula One grand prix was the late Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement