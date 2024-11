:German sportswear maker Puma said on Wednesday it signed a long-term kit deal with the Portuguese Football Federation, replacing long-serving U.S. rival Nike.

Starting from 2025, the brand will equip all soccer male, female and youth teams as well as the federation's futsal, beach football and E-Sports teams, it said.

Puma will unveil its new products early next year, it added.

Nike first signed with the Portuguese Federation in 1997.