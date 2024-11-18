Logo
Pumas bolstered by return of key players for France test
Pumas bolstered by return of key players for France test

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Third Place Play-Off - Argentina v England - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - October 27, 2023 Argentina's Mateo Carreras in action REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

18 Nov 2024 12:09AM
PARIS : Argentina have been bolstered by the return of winger Mateo Carreras and flanker Marcos Kremer for Friday’s international against France in Paris, the Argentine Rugby Union said on Sunday.

Kremer hobbled off injured in the second half of Argentina’s 29-28 home victory over South Africa in September and has missed the last three internationals with a knee injury.

The 24-year-old Carreras, who sat out this month's matches against Italy and Ireland, is likely to regain the left wing position he held throughout this year’s Rugby Championship in which Argentina finished runners-up to South Africa.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

