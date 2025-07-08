Putellas finds flow state as Spain thump Belgium 6-2

THUN, Switzerland :Spain striker Alexia Putellas scored two cracking goals as her side defeated Belgium 6-2 on Monday to all but guarantee themselves a spot in the knockout stage at the Women's Euros, with the 31-year-old saying she found a flow state in the game that made it come easy to her.

Finding herself in the zone on a wet, blustery evening, Putellas picked up her second straight player of the game award and contributed hugely to Spain overcoming a sloppy start to put the Belgians to the sword.

"I think there are plenty of moments in a game, the team had an excellent performance, and even if we almost always have things we can improve, I believe that team is fine. We feel comfortable, if there’s something that doesn’t work we can change and adapt," she told reporters.

Putellas opened the scoring with a typical Spanish goal midway through the first half, punctuating an intricate passing move with a powerful strike, and she netted Spain's sixth goal late on to cap a fine individual display.

Asked whether her flow state came from her own performance or from that of the team, Putellas said it was a little bit of both.

"They go hand in hand; as an individual you think about the group and when you feel we are all together, you flow, it makes me feel good of course," she explained. "I have this role of creating options, sometimes I finish them, sometimes others do, (but) I’m feeling great."

Belgium proved a tough nut to crack but Putellas and her team trusted themselves to score, no matter who ended up getting the goals.

"When we have them in the low block, we have more options, we are closer to the box. It’s not that it’s better for me or affects my performance, my objective is to choose the best action in every situation," Putellas said.