Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Putellas fit and ready to go for Spain's World Cup campaign - coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Putellas fit and ready to go for Spain's World Cup campaign - coach

Putellas fit and ready to go for Spain's World Cup campaign - coach
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Group D - FC Barcelona v Benfica - Johan Cruyff Stadium, Sant Joan Despi, Spain - October 19, 2022 FC Barcelona's Alexia Putellas poses with her Ballon d'Or before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo
Putellas fit and ready to go for Spain's World Cup campaign - coach
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League Final - FC Barcelona Women's celebrations - Placa Sant Jaume, Barcelona, Spain - June 4, 2023 FC Barcelona's Alexia Putellas celebrates with the trophy on a balcony during a victory event after winning the Women's Champions League REUTERS/Bruna Casas/File Photo
Putellas fit and ready to go for Spain's World Cup campaign - coach
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League Final - FC Barcelona Women's celebrations - Placa Sant Jaume, Barcelona, Spain - June 4, 2023 FC Barcelona's Alexia Putellas celebrates during a victory event after winning the Women's Champions League REUTERS/Bruna Casas/File Photo
Putellas fit and ready to go for Spain's World Cup campaign - coach
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League Final - FC Barcelona Women's celebrations - Placa Sant Jaume, Barcelona, Spain - June 4, 2023 FC Barcelona's Alexia Putellas speaks during a victory event at Generalitat de Catalunya after winning the Women's Champions League as FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta looks on REUTERS/Bruna Casas/File Photo
20 Jul 2023 10:08AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AUCKLAND : Spain's back-to-back Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas is fit and ready to play in the team's opening Women's World Cup match against Costa Rica on Friday, coach Jorge Vilda said.

Putellas, who returned to action a few months ago after a long layoff from a knee ligament injury, raised concerns about her fitness when she cut training short earlier this week.

"All players are available to play tomorrow," Vilda said via a translator at a media conference in Wellington on Thursday.

"In the case of Alexia, it's optimising all the training sessions that we've had to have Alexia with us.

"We are very careful with everything that we do and we're trying every possible means so that Alexia would be in condition to play tomorrow."

The Barcelona midfielder is expected to be a key cog in Spain's third World Cup campaign where they are favourites to top Group C ahead of Costa Rica, Zambia and Japan.

Spain were eliminated in the last 16 by eventual champions, the United States, in France in 2019, four years after failing to reach the knockout phase on their World Cup debut in 2015.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.