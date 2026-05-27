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Putellas to leave Barcelona after signing off with European crown
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Putellas to leave Barcelona after signing off with European crown

Putellas to leave Barcelona after signing off with European crown
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Champions League - Final - FC Barcelona v OL Lyonnes - Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway - May 23, 2026 FC Barcelona's Alexia Putellas and Marta Torrejon lift the trophy as they celebrate winning the UEFA Women's Champions League with their teammates REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Putellas to leave Barcelona after signing off with European crown
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Champions League - Final - FC Barcelona v OL Lyonnes - Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway - May 23, 2026 FC Barcelona coach Pere Romeu and FC Barcelona's Alexia Putellas celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Women's Champions League REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Putellas to leave Barcelona after signing off with European crown
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Champions League - Final - FC Barcelona v OL Lyonnes - Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway - May 23, 2026 FC Barcelona's Alexia Putellas and Marta Torrejon lift the trophy as they celebrate winning the UEFA Women's Champions League with their teammates REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Putellas to leave Barcelona after signing off with European crown
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Champions League - Final - FC Barcelona v OL Lyonnes - Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway - May 23, 2026 FC Barcelona's Alexia Putellas lifts the trophy as she celebrates winning the UEFA Women's Champions League with her teammates REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
27 May 2026 02:44AM
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May 26 : Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas will leave Barcelona after 14 seasons at her childhood club, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday, with the 32-year-old departing as a free agent when her contract expires.

The midfielder's decision comes after she helped Barcelona beat OL Lyonnes 4-0 on Saturday to secure a fourth European crown for herself and the club, signing off from the competition with another commanding campaign in which she was named the best player in this season's Women's Champions League.

Competing in her sixth Champions League final in a row for the Catalan side, Putellas was central to a Barcelona team that scored four times in the second half to beat Lyon, the competition's most successful club with eight titles.

"The midfielder's 14-goal contributions were more than any other player; she scored seven times and assisted seven goals during Barcelona's successful campaign, which culminated in a 4-0 win against Lyon in the final," UEFA's technical group said in its assessment that announced Putellas as the player of the season.

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The Spanish international had appeared emotional in recent matches and public appearances but delayed making her decision public so as not to interfere with Barcelona's preparations for the final or the celebrations that followed.

After months of reflection, and with the immediate celebrations now over, Putellas has decided the time has come to move on.

Putellas will say goodbye to the club at an event at Camp Nou stadium on Wednesday.

"In this way, the Club recognises the legacy left by a footballer who has become a benchmark on and off the pitch and who has made women's football grow around the world," Barcelona said in a statement.

Source: Reuters
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