Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Putellas up for UEFA Player of the Year award along with Mead and Oberdorf
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Putellas up for UEFA Player of the Year award along with Mead and Oberdorf

Putellas up for UEFA Player of the Year award along with Mead and Oberdorf
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League Final - FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 21, 2022 FC Barcelona's Alexia Putellas acknowledges fans after losing the Champions League REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/Files
Putellas up for UEFA Player of the Year award along with Mead and Oberdorf
Soccer Football - Women's Euro 2022 - Semi Final - England v Sweden - Bramall Lane, Sheffield, Britain - July 26, 2022 England's Beth Mead celebrates after the match REUTERS/John Sibley/Files
Putellas up for UEFA Player of the Year award along with Mead and Oberdorf
Soccer Football - Women's Euro 2022 - Final - England v Germany - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 31, 2022 Germany's Lena Oberdorf on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
18 Aug 2022 12:32AM (Updated: 18 Aug 2022 01:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas is in the running for UEFA women's player of the year award despite not playing in the European Championship for Spain due to an injury, while Beth Mead and Lena Oberdorf complete the shortlist announced on Wednesday.

Arsenal forward Mead won the European Championship with hosts England last month and was named the player of the tournament, while Germany's VfL Wolfsburg midfielder Oberdorf was named the young player of the tournament.

Putellas, who won the UEFA player of the year award in 2021 along with the Ballon d'Or, netted 34 goals for Barcelona last season as the club won all the domestic trophies and reached the Champions League final.

However, the 28-year-old did not play in the Euros after tearing her knee ligament in training on the eve of the tournament.

UEFA also announced the candidates for Women's Coach of the Year, with Olympique Lyonnais' Sonia Bompastor, Germany's Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and England's Sarina Wiegman being the three final nominees.

The winners will be announced with the men's player and coach of the year at the 2022-23 Champions League group stage draw in Istanbul on Aug 25.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.