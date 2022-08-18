Putellas up for UEFA Player of the Year award along with Mead and Oberdorf

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas is in the running for UEFA women's player of the year award despite not playing in the European Championship for Spain due to an injury, while Beth Mead and Lena Oberdorf complete the shortlist announced on Wednesday.

Arsenal forward Mead won the European Championship with hosts England last month and was named the player of the tournament, while Germany's VfL Wolfsburg midfielder Oberdorf was named the young player of the tournament.

Putellas, who won the UEFA player of the year award in 2021 along with the Ballon d'Or, netted 34 goals for Barcelona last season as the club won all the domestic trophies and reached the Champions League final.

However, the 28-year-old did not play in the Euros after tearing her knee ligament in training on the eve of the tournament.

UEFA also announced the candidates for Women's Coach of the Year, with Olympique Lyonnais' Sonia Bompastor, Germany's Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and England's Sarina Wiegman being the three final nominees.

The winners will be announced with the men's player and coach of the year at the 2022-23 Champions League group stage draw in Istanbul on Aug 25.