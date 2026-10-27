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Putellas wins 2026 Ballon d'Or Feminin award
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Putellas wins 2026 Ballon d'Or Feminin award

Putellas wins 2026 Ballon d'Or Feminin award
Soccer Football - Ballon d'Or - London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026 London City Lionesses' Alexia Putellas celebrates after winning the women's Ballon d'Or award Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Putellas wins 2026 Ballon d'Or Feminin award
Soccer Football - Ballon d'Or - London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026 London City Lionesses' Alexia Putellas makes a speech after winning the women's Ballon d'Or award Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Putellas wins 2026 Ballon d'Or Feminin award
Soccer Football - Ballon d'Or - London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026 London City Lionesses' Alexia Putellas celebrates after winning the women's Ballon d'Or award Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
27 Oct 2026 06:42AM (Updated: 27 Oct 2026 06:47AM)
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LONDON, Oct 26 : Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas was presented with the Ballon d'Or Feminin award on Monday, receiving the highest individual honour in women's football after another season of success for club and country.

An international panel of journalists selects the winner, recognising the player judged to have been the standout performer over the past year. Putellas won the treble with Barcelona in the 2025-26 campaign before moving to Women's Super League side London City Lionesses in July.

Source: Reuters
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