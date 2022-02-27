Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Putin suspended as honorary president of International Judo Federation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Putin suspended as honorary president of International Judo Federation

Putin suspended as honorary president of International Judo Federation

In this file photo taken on Feb 14, 2019 Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a training session with members of the Russian national judo team in Sochi. (Photo: Sputnik/AFP/Mikhail Klimentyev)

27 Feb 2022 05:42PM (Updated: 27 Feb 2022 06:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russian president Vladimir Putin has been suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF), the sport's governing body announced on Sunday (Feb 27), because of his invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday followed a declaration of war by Putin.

A judo blackbelt, the 69-year-old is a keen practitioner of the discipline and has co-authored a book titled Judo: History, Theory, Practice.

"In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr Vladimir Putin's status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation," the IJF said in a statement.

The IJF on Friday said it had cancelled a May 20 to 22 event in Russia.

"The International Judo Federation announces with regret the cancellation of the 2022 Grand Slam in Kazan, Russia," IJF President Marius Vizer said.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine invasion Ukraine Vladimir Putin

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us