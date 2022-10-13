Putin wishes Qatar success in hosting World Cup

Logo
Sport

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends meeting with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rakhmon and Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov on the sidelines of the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Oct 13, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Pool)

13 Oct 2022 11:30PM (Updated: 13 Oct 2022 11:30PM)
Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Qatar success in staging the upcoming World Cup and said that the 2018 hosts were sharing their experience in organising the tournament.

Russia reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2018, but is barred from the Nov 20 to Dec 18 tournament due to its invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

Putin met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on the sidelines of a summit in Kazakhstan on Thursday (Oct 13).

"We are doing everything we can in terms of sharing our experience regarding preparations for the World Cup," Putin said. "I would like to wish you success in holding this World Cup, this event. I am sure that's how it will be."

Qatar is the first Middle East nation to host the World Cup.

"The success that Russia had during the 2018 World Cup is a big help in preparing for the World Cup that we will be hosting," Sheikh Tamim said. "We thank you for your cooperation in preparing for the upcoming tournament."

Source: Reuters/kg

